Race, Gender, Religious Bias Is Now in NY State’s Constitution

With dishonest marketing, Proposition 1 was sold to New Yorkers. It is racist, discriminatory, and antithetical to the US Constitution. They sold it as abortion protection.

Under Paragraph B, discrimination becomes a constitutional right of NY State, provided it is “designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination.”

This embeds what is commonly referred to as “reverse discrimination” into the NY State Constitution. Discrimination against certain groups to protect other groups would be exempt from the sweeping protections of the current constitution and Paragraph A of the Amendment.

All anyone has to do is claim they aim to “dismantle discrimination.”

It will affect white and Christian people and women in sports, including their right to privacy in bathroom facilities.

People engaging in clearly discriminatory practices and programs can continue doing so.

This is Critical Race Theory and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the NY Constitution. They did it by misleading New Yorkers.

Disgracefully, it is in our New York Constitution because they sold it as something it is not.

One other Prop. 1 alarm: It provides that “nothing in this section shall invalidate or prevent the adoption of any law, regulation, program, or practice that is designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination.” The Legislature said this line “protects the validity of efforts to prevent or dismantle structural forms of inequality.” This sounds like a cover for programs like the slavery reparations commission the state launched this year or other racial preferences. Cornell law professor William Jacobson warned in April that this language could “create a DEI exception to the anti-discrimination laws.”

As Legal Insurrection wrote in an Op-Ed for the NY Post: “If adopted, Prop One would embed racial retribution in the form of reverse racism, critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion principles into the state Constitution, without most voters realizing its far-reaching effects.”

Legal Insurrection fought hard against this unAmerican proposition.

It’s a potpourri of communist ideology embedded in the New York Constitution.

Dangerous Part B: “Nothing in this section shall invalidate or prevent the adoption of any law, regulation, program, or practice that is designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination on the basis of a characteristic listed in this Section.”

Familiar protections of race and religion get thrown out the window.

Proposition 1 passed with 56.61% in favor, according to the NY State Board of Elections website.