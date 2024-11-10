Germany’s Government Collapses Within Hours of Trump’s Win

Germany’s governing coalition has collapsed after disagreements over the country’s weak economy led Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sack his finance minister.

Germany’s strict environmental policies have led to significant de-industrialization, severely damaging the once-leading economy in the EU.

According to CNN, Christian Lindner’s dismissal prompted him to withdraw his Free Democrats Party (FDP) from a coalition with Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), leaving Scholz in a minority government with the Green Party.

Scholz said he would now call a confidence vote for January 15. If he loses, this could allow elections to be held by the end of March next year—six months earlier than the elections planned for September 2025.

This took place hours after President Donald Trump was elected. It will threaten Europe’s united front in terms of the Ukraine war, censorship, energy, the world order, and other issues.

The goals set by the US and the EU caused their financial turmoil.

Now that President Trump has won and will drill baby, drill, Ursula von der Leyen will buy LNG from the US instead of Russia.

I remember when in February 2022 Madam @vonderleyen pompously stated: “We are also ready in case Russia uses energy as a weapon”. The visionary that she is, she would have never imagined that in less than two years her home country, Germany, would have fallen into a recession,… pic.twitter.com/v2n0b6s2DA — Harris Samaras (@HarrisSamaras) November 9, 2024

Germany sacrificed Germany’s wealth for the Ukraine-Russia War.

GERMANY DESTROYS ITSELF FOR UKRAINE! German foreign minister explains that the money they sent to Ukraine was cut from SCHOOLS AND DAYCARE centers, and also the German RAILWAYS were not modernized for example! -> Now Zelensky got the money for nothing and German kids and… pic.twitter.com/5uVY9hIH8S — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 9, 2024

Ukraine

Former NATO Commander James Stavridis believes he knows how the war in Ukraine will end. Trump will force them to the negotiating table, and Ukraine will have to give up a fifth of its territory. There will also be a demilitarized zone. He thinks Ukraine will join the EU. Stavridis foresees a demilitarized zone.

The Ukraine conflict will end with Russia taking approximately a fifth of the country’s pre-2014 territory, ex-NATO commander James Stavridis has predicted.

Stavridis, a retired admiral who often appears on TV to share his insight on international affairs, told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday that Ukraine might also join the European Union.

“Putin will hate that part of it, just like the Ukrainians will hate the part of Putin holding onto 20 percent of their country. But it’s a negotiation,” Stavridis told Smerconish.

Zelensky wants to fight until he recaptures the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, Kherson Region, Zaporozhye Region, and Crimea from Russia. Putin said they would never go back. He also won’t tolerate Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

Trump wants to re-establish relations with Russia and improve relations with China.

New World Order

President-Elect Trump plans to put a dagger into the UN/WEF new world order and its oppressive 16 sustainable goals.

For starters, DJT has announced he will pull out of the Paris Accord.