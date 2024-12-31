Gen. Milley Conspired with the Attorney General to Target the Right

According to Tom Fitton, General Milley met with Merrick Garland and pressured him to target domestic threats and alleged far-right militia groups. They discussed Donald Trump. Milley wanted Donald Trump and his supporters, his fellow Americans, targeted.

This is an entirely unprecedented meeting and request. What he calls far-right militia ended up being parents, Christians, and Trump supporters in general.

Milley and Garland had no concern about communist-anarchist groups of Antifa and Soros-funded Black Lives Matter.

We have the military conspiring with the DoJ. They flouted FOIA to hide information about the meeting.

Additionally, Biden regrets appointing Merrick Garland as attorney general. According to a report in The Washington Post, Biden believes Garland was slow to prosecute Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and allowed for an aggressive prosecution of his son Hunter.

He would have liked to have appointed someone who prosecuted Trump faster and ignored his traitorous son.

General Milley conspired with Garland to target @realDonaldTrump and his supporters. pic.twitter.com/ceHgJ9b4J4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 30, 2024

