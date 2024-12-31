Here Comes the Untested mRNA Bird Flu Non-Vaccine Vaccine

The untested mRNA Bird Flu vaccine, which isn’t a vaccine, is being promoted in the media at crisis levels. We have Wen, the vax pusher, on CNN calling for more over testing with bad tests to terrify people. They want you to take an unsterilized leaky non-vaccine vaccine that won’t work. The leaky part is no joke.

From one study:

This leakiness is concerning because it increases vaccination coverage required to prevent disease spread and can promote evolution of increased pathogen virulence. Despite leakiness, vaccination may reduce pathogen load, affecting disease transmission dynamics. However, the impacts on post-transmission disease development and infectiousness in contact individuals are unknown.

Oh, so it’s okay because it might reduce pathogen load, but it can increase pathogen virulence, and we don’t really know the impacts.

There is zero evidence of human-to-human transmission and not very many animal-to-human transmissions.

Companies are rushing these vaccinations, hoping for an EUA so no one is liable, and people like Gavin Newsom can force people to get the shot.

They will use the PCR test on perfectly healthy people to sell their products without knowing the side effects.

Do NOT fall for this again.

Don’t listen to Drs. Hotez or Wen. They are always wrong, and they are mandate lovers.

You mustn’t allow them to vaccinate you to discover what’s in it.

Scarf lady Deborah Birx was on CNN and gave partial information about only 500 people tested for bird flu.

This is the truth:

“The result: more than 70,000 specimens have been tested, looking for novel flu viruses; more than 10,000 people exposed to avian flu have been monitored for symptoms, and 540 people have been tested specifically for H5N1,” the CDC said.

She left out the 70,000 and 10,000.

The same people who pushed an unsafe, ineffective vaccine are now pushing an untested, scary Bird Flu vaccine for a virus that hasn’t spread from human to human.

No tests, no liability, no accountability!

If you trust these people without liability, you are naive.

