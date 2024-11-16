Gen Z Karoline Leavitt Will Serve As White House Press Secretary

Donald Trump announced Karoline Leavitt will serve as his White House press secretary. She is the youngest press secretary in history and a Gen Z.

Leavitt, 27, served as the Trump Campaign National Press Secretary and previously served in the Trump White House as Assistant Press Secretary.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said in a statement. “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

President Donald J. Trump announces @kleavittnh as White House Press Secretary pic.twitter.com/TWrmVmo2Q0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 15, 2024

President Trump just announced that Karoline Leavitt will be the White House Press Secretary. She’s a total firebrand. The fake news is going to lose their minds when she takes over that podium. pic.twitter.com/kWUZUpIJo7 — George (@BehizyTweets) November 15, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email