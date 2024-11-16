Gen Z Karoline Leavitt Will Serve As White House Press Secretary

Donald Trump announced Karoline Leavitt will serve as his White House press secretary. She is the youngest press secretary in history and a Gen Z.

Leavitt, 27, served as the Trump Campaign National Press Secretary and previously served in the Trump White House as Assistant Press Secretary.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said in a statement. “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”


