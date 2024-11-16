Nikki Haley Insults DJT After He Says She Won’t Be in the Administration

People online wondered if President Trump would invite Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo to join his administration. On Sunday, she gave a dignified answer.

I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years. pic.twitter.com/6PhWN6xn1B — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 10, 2024

She changed her mind by Wednesday.

On Saturday, Trump said, “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump administration,” he posted on Truth Social. “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously and would like to thank them for their service to our country.”

She said Wednesday that Trump was “shallow” and that he was “playing games” she did not “need to play.” Haley claims she never wanted to work for Trump again.

“I know the game he was playing. I don’t need to play that game,” she said on her weekly radio show on SiriusXM. “He can be shallow at times, and I think he showed that.”

“I had no interest in being in his cabinet. He knew that,” she added. “At this point, we should pray President Trump does well, we should pray that everyone he appoints does well,” she said.

First, she calls him “shallow,” and then she tells everyone to pray for him. Is she playing games?

She read into what he said. During his campaign, she continually undermined him. She deserved a public rejection.

Haley kept campaigning even when she had no chance of winning. She might have hoped he’d end up in prison and she’d be the candidate.

Roger Stone thought she hung on in hopes of becoming vice president.

Roger Stone says “Nikki Haley is hanging on to try to be Vice President.” pic.twitter.com/kqxQk8zDDi — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 23, 2024

She seemed like she wanted to be the vice president. If he picked her, she would betray him repeatedly.

Wow. Nikki Haley is asked twice to unequivocally rule out running as Donald Trump’s vice president, but refuses to do so. Why is it so hard for her to rule it out? pic.twitter.com/H5Vydlqpba — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 19, 2023

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email