Failed Presidential Candidate Mike Pence Publicly Rejects RFK

Former Vice President Mike Pence has come out against Donald Trump’s pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve in the Department of Health and Human Services and is urging Republicans to “reject his nomination.”

Pence shared that it was Kennedy’s defense of abortion being available “during all nine months of pregnancy” that led him to call for Kennedy’s nomination to be rejected.

For the majority of his career, RFK Jr. has defended abortion on demand during all nine months of pregnancy, supports overturning the Dobbs decision, and has called for legislation to codify Roe v Wade. If confirmed, RFK, Jr. would be the most pro-abortion Republican appointed secretary of HHS in modern history,” Pence said in a statement obtained by CNN and shared to X.

Nobody cares what Mike “The Fly” Pence has to say about Trump’s Cabinet picks. pic.twitter.com/JINOHUlITT — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) (@CryptidPolitics) November 15, 2024

Robert Kennedy has eased up on his abortion stance. In any case, abortion is in the hands of the states, and it’s not likely he will get involved with it.

Mike Pence won’t go away because he is the establishment.

RFK Jr. listened to pro-lifers and adopted a more conservative stance on abortion throughout the campaign. Mike Pence doesn’t think RFK should be confirmed HHS Secretary, citing his “pro-abortion” stance. The guy is literally a deep state asset. pic.twitter.com/nv68w6KEV2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 15, 2024

