Gender Clown World: Diaper Fetish Guy Gets a Vagina Paid for

Ontario’s top court has ruled the province must cover the cost of a penile-sparing vaginoplasty for a transgender resident who does not identify as exclusively female or male and who wishes to have both genitalia.

A three-judge panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal confirmed a lower court’s ruling unanimously.

Grandma won’t get her pills because a mentally disturbed person wants a penis and a vagina.

A 34-year-old male non-binary identified as K.S. wants a vagina in between his penis and anus.

“K.S. is pleased with the Court of Appeal’s decision, which is now the third unanimous ruling confirming that her gender affirming surgery is covered under Ontario’s Health Insurance Act and its regulations,” K.S.’s lawyer, John McIntyre, said in an email to the National Post.

It’s covered under their government healthcare, and the taxpayers have nothing to say. Three lawyers get to have the say.

Universal healthcare isn’t so grand.

It is estimated to cost taxpayers upwards of $70,000, and this does not account for the lifelong expenses associated with this type of surgery. How long do you think Canada’s government healthcare will last?

K.S. was doxed after he posted on Reddit.

Digitally, he made sexually explicit posts on a Reddit board for “bigenital” persons. The man claimed to be a disability advocate. He says he suffers from bipolar disorder.

He identifies as a “transgender baby,” a “little” who is attracted to diapers. The penis-vagina man is someone who is “obsessed” with urinary and bowel incontinence. He claimed that his bedroom was designed to look like the bedroom of an eight-year-old girl.

Several of his online posts were to an “ABDL” community. “ABDL” is an acronym for “adult baby diaper lover,” a fetish which involves participants becoming sexually aroused while acting like children or babies.

Comments by Canadians on Reddit

Two years ago I was on a waitlist for surgery for over a year. They cancelled my surgery the day of. I would have to wait again to see my doctor and then wait probably another 6 months for another date. I just held it off, slowly waiting now for the problem to get worse so I can maybe get a spot sooner when it comes too much to bare.

Dude…CONTACT YOUR MLA/MPP/MNA.

They will sell their souls to get reelected. Tell them you pay taxes and demand Healthcare. Tell them your situation and that if you aren’t slotted in soon, you will be picketing their office and getting the media involved.

This works. Really!

Lol MLAS/MPOS/MNAS don’t care about the lives of the peasants. They exist only to get their sweet government pension and whatever other grifts they can muster then disappear into the sunset having deliberately left the country worse off. Politicians aren’t human so asking them for help is a fool’s errand

What a waste of taxpayer money. If you’re going through a phase and think you need a sex change, or both private parts just because you’re not sure, pay for it yourself!!

