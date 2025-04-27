US Attorney Goes After Propaganda Mill Wikipedia

US Attorney Ed Martin is one of the highlights of this administration. Currently, he is pursuing the propaganda vehicle known as Wikipedia. It is propaganda for the far left and foreign enemies.

In the letter below, Martin states that Wikipedia, which operates via its fiscal sponsor, the Wikimedia Foundation, Inc., is engaging in activities that violate Section 501(c)(3) of Title 26. As a nonprofit, it has obligations and fiduciary duties consistent with its tax-exempt status. Additionally, the public has a reasonable expectation of neutrality, transparency, and accountability.

As a 501 (c)(3), they must operate exclusively for “religious, charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, literary, or educational purposes.

Martin writes that Wikipedia allows foreign actors to manipulate information and spread propaganda to the American public. They permit manipulation on their platform, including the rewriting of key historical events and biographical information of current and previous American leaders, as well as matters implicating national security and the interests of the United States.

“Masking propaganda that influences public opinion under the guise of providing informational material is antithetical to Wikimedia’s ‘educational’ mission.”

He noted that their board is composed primarily of foreign nations, subverting the interests of American taxpayers. Wikipedia’s informational management policies benefit foreign powers.

The US Attorney for D.C. wrote that search engines such as Google prioritize Wikipedia results. If the content is biased, unreliable, or sourced by entities that wish to do harm to the United States, search engine prioritization amplifies the propaganda.

It has also come to their office’s attention that generative AI platforms use Wikipedia data to train large-language models. It has the potential to launder information on behalf of foreign actors.

The Full Letter

One of the real highlights of Trump’s second term is Ed Martin—a huge upgrade over both J6 persecutor Matthew Graves and Jessie Liu, who let McCabe walk and helped bury the Carter Page FISA leak. He’s now pressing Wikipedia on how a propaganda machine can claim nonprofit status. pic.twitter.com/vlEwE3NDbv — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) April 26, 2025

Wikipedia was originally not this. It was meant to be unbiased, but people like George Soros started funding it, and that all changed.

