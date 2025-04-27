ICE Operation: 780 Criminal Aliens Picked Up in 4 Days in Florida

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin described Operation Tidal Wave in Florida on Fox News Saturday night.

They arrested nearly 800 illegal immigrants in four days. She said those arrested have been acting criminally, terrorizing communities.

She said there will be a lot more to come. The plan is to continue this approach in other states.

They are picking up murderers and rapists, but will SCOTUS bow to the ACLU and demand extensive due process for every one?


