General Keane responds to being fired by Biden

General Keane was one of 18 Trump appointees fired by Joe Biden from service academy boards. They were acting as non-partisans and were to serve for three years. It’s defined by law and there will likely be a lawsuit.
He also responded to Jen Psaki’s comment about the situation which was very partisan.
Watch:
The Second Bolshevik Revolution is just getting started, keep morale up by any means necessary.
These are the last of the good old days and utopia is banished until the Lion of Judah returns.
The Great Deception is the COV-LARP?
“And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.” (Rev 18:23)