General Milley admits he betrayed Donald Trump to journalists

















Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley on Tuesday testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee about Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Milley admitted that he leaked information about Trump to several journalists under questioning from Senator Marsha Blackburn.

The purpose of the leaks was obviously to undermine Donald Trump.

Senator Blackburn asked Milley if he spoke to Bob Woodward, the co-author of the new book “Peril.” Woodward exposed the fact that Milley told China in a secret phone call that he would give advance warning if the US was ever going to attack.

Milley said he hasn’t read any of the books and doesn’t know if they accurately portrayed his comments.

“Let’s have you read the books and then let us know if you are accurately presented and portrayed,” Blackburn said.

“Absolutely. Happy to do that,” Milley replied.

Can you imagine him not even checking to see if he was accurately portrayed? How irresponsible.

He betrayed the President and he’s incompetent. The man is so arrogant that he doesn’t seem to know he should resign in disgrace.

Why did he betray Donald Trump to unfriendly journalists? Whatever the reason, he’s despicable.

Watch:

General Mark Milley spent hours with journalists spinning his egotistical self-promotion instead of doing his job. pic.twitter.com/JRAOi4TPLe — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 28, 2021

