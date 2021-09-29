There was election fraud in Georgia after all

















24 Criminal Operatives Were Caught on Video Stuffing One Dropbox with 19000 Ballots in 3 Days.

A total of 19000 ballots were counted from ONE dropbox collected over Columbus Day weekend. Surveillance shows only 24 people ever visited the drop box during that weekend.

Stuffing the ballot boxes is back.

True the Vote is currently addressing this. They have video surveillance and timestamps to back up the same thing happening at 27 individual drop boxes. The organization is trying to get law enforcement to do something about it, and they won’t stop until something is done.

Watch:

GEORGIA FRAUD: 19,000 ballots were counted from ONE drop box collected over Columbus Day weekend. Surveillance shows only 24 people ever visited the drop box during that weekend. pic.twitter.com/sjUntCii9r — djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) September 28, 2021

