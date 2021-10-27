General Tata Says ISIS & Al Qaida Can Attack Us Now

















Colin Kahl, undersecretary of Defense for policy, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that neither ISIS-K or al-Qaida pose an imminent threat, but that they still must be taken seriously as that could change in a fairly short amount of time.

“I think the intelligence community currently assesses that both ISIS-K and al Qaeda have the intent to conduct external operations, including against the United States. But neither currently has the capability to do so,” Kahl said. “We could see ISIS-K generate that capability in somewhere between six or 12 months. I think the current assessments by the intelligence community is that al Qaeda would take a year or two to reconstitute that capability.”

General Tata disagrees and says they pose an immediate threat. He described Colin Kahl as a “partisan hack” and if Kahl is saying 6-12 months, it’s a political statement, meaning we have time to prepare. It’s more likely much sooner. He also described the intelligence community as notoriously wrong for years.

When the US left Afghanistan, they left the Taliban as a better equipped military than 80% of the militaries in the world.

General Tata said we left behind a military Disneyland, left more than 90 bases, and we withdrew all our intelligence and are in danger. ISIS-K and al-Qaida do want to do us harm.

They can attack us right now. We have hundreds of thousands coming through our open borders. It would be surprising “if terrorists were not in that group,” he said.

General Tata said the Afghan refugees who were ordered into US planes unvetted are now wandering around the US. This administration is unconcerned. Even if only 1% mean to do us harm, that is not good for our national security.

As for the open borders, Texas will try to secure the border as hundreds of thousands head for the US. Many came through Panama, a known terrorist path.

NEW: We are over Eagle Pass, TX w/ @TxDPS where TX National Guard & TX DPS resources are deployed all along the Rio Grande next to the international bridge in anticipation of migrant caravans heading to the U.S. Gov. Abbott says TX will secure border where Feds won’t. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8UA88nqW6I — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 26, 2021

They know once they’re in the country, they can stay and enjoy all the freebies the Biden regime promised.

NEW: On Sunday, Texas DPS found migrants hiding inside of new cars that were being shipped on a train in Spofford, TX. This is the same area where we’ve witnessed all the activity today. How they got inside of the train or the cars is unknown.

Courtesy: @TxDPS @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/EFquJek24w — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 25, 2021

Migrant caravan just pushed/forced its way through Mexican police/security forces. https://t.co/ipAxG1pEYf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 23, 2021

