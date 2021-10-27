Senator Cruz Exposes AG Garland in a Brutal Grilling

















Senator Ted Cruz, (R-TX), leveled Attorney General Merrick Garland during today’s hearing for weaponizing the Justice Department to intimidate parents protesting Critical Race Theory.

“Law is not used as a tool of political retribution. This memo was not law, it’s politics,” Cruz told Garland, referencing the memo Garland sent to the FBI establishing a task force to look into parents at board meetings as possible domestic terrorists.

Senator Cruz repeatedly asked Garland how many parents were actually violent. Garland had no idea or just refused to say. Yet, Garland wrote a letter citing a “dangerous spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff…”

As the chief law enforcement officer in the country, Garland wrote that memo and apparently did it without any facts.

The Senator said there were 20 incidents cited in the National School Board Association letter and 15 were non-violent. One of the violations was a Nazi salute to the officials, suggesting that they are Nazis.

Even though his memo stated that there was “a disturbing patten of violence,” Garland could not say how many violent incidents took place.

Garland tried to claim the memo was only meant to assess the situation, but that is not what the memo said. (see the memo below)

Then the CRT Son-In-Law Came Up

Senator Cruz also repeatedly asked the Attorney General if he sought an ethical opinion in making decisions connected to Critical Race Theory (CRT) since his son-in-law is heavily invested in CRT financially.

Garland pretended the memo wasn’t at all tied to the hateful, and racist Critical Race Theory curriculum the parents are protesting against. He would not answer the question.

Garland has weaponized and completely politicized the DoJ, and he is not honest. He plays semantic games instead of answering questions.

Watch:

Partnership Among Federal State Local Tribal and Territorial Law Enforcement to Address Threats Against Sch… by M on Scribd

