Spielberg: ‘So Much at Home’ in Cuba-‘8 Most Important Hours of My Life’ Were With Castro

















If you want to know what’s wrong with America, in part, it’s that the people with money are communists, and they are influencing our politics. That is what you see in Hollywood.

Typical Hollywood director Steven Spielberg traveled to Cuba and declared that “I feel so much at home here.” He described his time with Castro as “the eight most important hours of my life.” Why doesn’t he go live there then? Why suffer in the USA and make us suffer, trying to change us?

Spielberg is well established as one of the film industry’s most influential directors and producers.

Mr. and Mrs. Spielberg have given to the DNC, Progressive political groups and far-left politicians to include: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Barbara Boxer, Sherrod Brown, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Michael Dukakis, Rahm Emanuel, Diane Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand, Al Gore, Ted Kennedy, Patrick Leahy, Carl Levin, Ed Markey, Claire McCaskill, Walter Mondale, Gavin Newsom, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Bill Richardson, Charles Schumer, Mark Udall, and Elizabeth Warren.

Spielberg’s a big supporter of Hanoi John Kerry.

People with money are pushing the country far-left.

In November 2002, Spielberg went to Cuba to attend a festival celebrating his body of work in the film industry. A strong opponent of the U.S. trade embargo against that country, Spielberg urged the George W. Bush Administration to “wipe the slate clean” and told a crowd of cheering onlookers: “I feel so much at home here. I hope to come back many times in the future.”

Also during his stay in Cuba, Spielberg spent eight hours with dictator Fidel Castro, conversing amicably about environmental issues, politics, history, and the embargo. Afterward, the filmmaker described his time with Castro as “the eight most important hours of my life.”

