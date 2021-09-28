AZ Dem party demands Sen Sinema cave or she’ll get a letter in her file

















The Arizona state Democratic Party passed a resolution harshly criticizing Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema for defending the continuation of the filibuster. They are also displeased with her for opposing the Democrats’ socialist $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

She is being told that she better do as they demand. They warned her that the state party will “closely watch” her upcoming votes. If she doesn’t comply, it will “go officially on record” and they will “give Senator Sinema a vote of no confidence.”

The resolution passed by a vote of 415-99.

They’re pulling out the big guns here — a letter in her file.

If she caves, we still have Joe Manchin who almost always gives in. He’s a pretend-moderate.

Huge news. By an overwhelming 80%+ vote, the Arizona Democratic Party has passed a resolution pledging a vote of NO CONFIDENCE in @KyrstenSinema if she fails to vote to reform the filibuster or doesn’t support the #BuildBackBetter reconciliation bill. Enough.#EndTheFilibuster pic.twitter.com/HRpObTKpsh — Kai Newkirk #EndTheFilibuster (@kai_newkirk) September 25, 2021

