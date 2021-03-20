TX officer kills illegal who raped two little girls

Fox 4 News reports that a Texas police officer shot and killed an illegal alien on Thursday who was wanted for raping two little girls, ages 6 and 8.

We’re not getting their best.

A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force tracked 46-year-old Juan Jimenez-Salas to North Texas after police in Arkansas say he was wanted on 11 felony charges there, including five counts of rape and six counts of indecency with a child.

Jimenez-Salas is an illegal immigrant and had previously been deported before returning to the U.S. at some point. He is the kind of person Joe Biden and his party protect in sanctuary cities. These crimes are on their hands.

Jimenez-Salas had been arrested on “similar charges” about 20 years ago and deported. It is unknown exactly when he returned to the United States.