George Bush Is Working with Barack Obama on “Democracy”

This is disgusting. So-called Republican and warmonger George W. Bush is holding “democracy” conferences alternating with Barack Obama. They’re working together.

Axios reported that former President George W. Bush and former President Obama are preparing to hold back-to-back conferences on protecting democracy after former President Trump makes his “major announcement” on November 15.

It’s too bad they don’t want to save the Republic.

Bush and Obama — a Republican and a Democrat, respectively — didn’t coordinate their timing, organizers say. But their events — Bush’s is Nov. 16 in Dallas, and Obama’s is Nov. 17 in New York — are happening the week after the U.S. midterm elections.

They follow a Nov. 14 meeting set for President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The conferences also precede a coming fight on Capitol Hill over how much support to continue to provide to Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s attack.

BUSH, STRUGGLING FOR FREEDOM

As we reported earlier, former President Bush will be hosting “The Struggle For Freedom Conference,” where he will interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Freedom is under attack worldwide as many countries contend with democratic backsliding and authoritarian regimes flex their muscles in and beyond their own borders. This is most visible in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s unjustified decision to invade the country in February. The possibility of an attack by the People’s Republic of China against democratic Taiwan remains a concern as well,” the website for the conference said.

“The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty about the global economy, and the fluid political situation in many countries only add to the challenge. These dangers cannot be ignored,” it said.

“Now is the moment to reaffirm and expand our commitment to the democratic principles that have enshrined individual, political, and economic rights in free societies. Such principles have fostered relative peace and prosperity previously unknown throughout human history. They also fuel hope for the oppressed,” it said.

He couldn’t care less about our open borders.

OBAMA WILL HOST A “DEMOCRACY FORUM”

Former President Obama will host the “Democracy Forum” event with Columbia University and the University of Chicago.

“At a time when democracy is under threat around the world, the promise and potential of the next generation of leaders is more important than ever. The Forum will bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world. We will bring together hundreds of emerging leaders from across Obama Foundation programs, leading experts, and practitioners who are reimagining our institutions and protecting democratic values,” the website said.

“The best chance we have to solve our greatest challenges is to solve them together. We hope you’ll join us,” it said.

