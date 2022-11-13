Al Gore Unveils Radical Climate Tracing Plan at COP27

COP27 is planning a climate plan that will cost $4 trillion a year and will take away all freedom in the West. All major corporations are involved. John Kerry plans to use the pandemic model to roll the out – The Great Reset.

Al Gore unveiled his “Radical Climate Transparency” project at the annual conference of climate hysterics, COP 27.

The goal is not to improve the world or the climate. It’s to improve the wealth and power of the globalists attending this conference.

The 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of elite globalists gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. They want to decide how to take over the West and the West’s money.

TOTALITARIAN CLIMATE TRACE PROJECT

Former Vice President Al Gore is in attendance, pushing his latest project. He joined with Google’s nonprofit arm to back the authoritarian and dangerous Climate TRACE project. The goal is to use a satellite database to trace “individual emitters” of life-essential carbon dioxide and other gases.

These radicals want to find a better way to track data to bring the global temperature to 1.5°C. This is based on the demands of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Their goal is: We make meaningful climate action faster and easier by harnessing technology to track greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with unprecedented detail and speed, delivering information that is relevant to all parties working to achieve net-zero global emissions.

It’s all very controlling and totalitarian. “That’s where Climate TRACE comes in. We’re harnessing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze over 59 trillion bytes of data from more than 300 satellites, more than 11,100 sensors, and numerous additional sources of emissions information from all over the world. The result is a groundbreaking approach to emissions monitoring… one that is independent, transparent, and timely.” “Each economic sector on the platform is tracked using its own methodology, managed by team leads, and checked by other experts not involved in creating the technique. Several of these individual methodologies have already been peer-reviewed, and the team expects to put more and more of its work through that rigorous process.” “I like to think of it as Wikipedia with more sensors,” said Gavin McCormick, executive director of the research nonprofit WattTime and a Climate Trace co-founder. These are the people who flew into Egypt on over 800 private jets. They are very corrupt. 800 jets privés à la COP 27 : mascarade, hypocrisie!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yHFROyZ2sP — Callaud Isabelle ϕ🐢✌ (@CallaudIsabelle) November 12, 2022

