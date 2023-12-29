George Floyd’s Clown World Is the New Normal

George Floyd became the symbol of the entitled American black criminal. Mr. Floyd died while resisting arrest as an officer put his knee on his neck. He was loaded down with drugs and passing counterfeit money just before the police were called. He had enough drugs in him to kill a horse.

The Left made him into a saint and the son of Jesus, and they gave him a gold coffin.

This black man who allegedly committed a crime is pretending he can’t breathe, can’t feel his arms, while the police are doing nothing to him.

Many, including Tucker, don’t even believe the officer killed George Floyd.


The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
42 minutes ago

It is logically correct that Chauvin did not kill Floyd, that Chauvin followed documented police procedure, that Floyd was not suffocated, that Floyd died of a heart condition and an overdose.

This was known within a few days, by any objective person paying attention.

People who did not see this are the people who get fooled easily.

This is a closed issue.

Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
46 minutes ago

In the documentary ” The fall of Minneapolis” they prove that Chauvin did nothing wrong.

They also prove that a lot of people LIED and lying is the word here, it is not an exaggeration, they lied to make sure innocent police officers would end up in prison.

The criminals are those who lied, who changed the content of the autopsy report to throw innocent men in prison.

The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
39 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Thanks, I do not accept that anyone wants to continue the debate on something which is very clear.

I see that it is OK to keep an innocent white man in prison for murder, while across the country real murderers are released.

