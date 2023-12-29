George Floyd’s Clown World Is the New Normal

George Floyd became the symbol of the entitled American black criminal. Mr. Floyd died while resisting arrest as an officer put his knee on his neck. He was loaded down with drugs and passing counterfeit money just before the police were called. He had enough drugs in him to kill a horse.

The Left made him into a saint and the son of Jesus, and they gave him a gold coffin.

This black man who allegedly committed a crime is pretending he can’t breathe, can’t feel his arms, while the police are doing nothing to him.

George Floyd’s elevation to sainthood has made this behavior the norm… https://t.co/m1k7awtCcy — @amuse (@amuse) December 28, 2023

Many, including Tucker, don’t even believe the officer killed George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is serving 21 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Someone just tried to murder him. If they’d do this to him, they’d do it to you. pic.twitter.com/jFm4YMOnGK — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 28, 2023

