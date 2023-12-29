How Stupid Is the US? We Let Mexico Call the Shots on Illegal Migration

Pregnant foreign nationals waiting in Mexico to come illegally admit they are looking to cross the United States-Mexico border with “the goal” of securing birthright American citizenship for their anchor babies. Worse than that, Mexico is calling all the shots on illegal migration.

How stupid are we? Answer at the end.

The Associated Press (AP) interviewed foreign nationals hunkered down in Mexico ready to jump the border.. One couple who are pregnant with their third child said they want to have an anchor baby.

David Peña, his two daughters, and his pregnant wife, Maryeris Zerpa, hoped to reach the United States before the child was born in about a month.

“The goal is to cross over so the baby will be born there,” Peña said. But with no asylum appointment, he had no idea how the family will enter.

There are plenty of pregnant women pouring in who will be future dependents of Democrat big government and the US taxpayers.

“David Peña, his two daughters and his pregnant wife, Maryeris Zerpa, hoped to reach the United States before the child is born in about a month. “The goal is to cross over so the baby will be born there,” Peña said.”https://t.co/YldRQvZPbF — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) December 28, 2023

Mexico Is In Charge And Is Calling The Shots

That is the bottom line: we are letting Mexico call the shots because it’s what our corrupt administration wants.

But the president said that in exchange, he wanted the United States to send more development aid to migrants’ home countries and to reduce or eliminate sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela.

“We are going to help, as we always do,” López Obrador said. “Mexico is helping reach agreements with other countries, in this case Venezuela.” He said Mexico has proposed to President Joe Biden that a U.S.-Cuba bilateral dialogue be opened.

In May, Mexico agreed to take in migrants from countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba who are turned away by the U.S. for not following rules that provided new legal pathways to asylum and other forms of migration.

It’s not stupidity really. It’s planned. Our administration is in bed with these communists, and they are doing what they want. Biden’s stupid, but the rest of them aren’t. Did you notice that Biden is a dictator and is supporting dictatorships around the world?

It’s an organized operation to destroy the US and the enemy is within. We’re getting 15,000 a day.

This is why you only see illegal migrants with small backpacks. This driver carries all the people’s bags across the border, so when the migrants are illegally crossing into the USA, they don’t have to carry anything. It’s a whole operation. This footage is in Eagle Pass,… pic.twitter.com/I1AB4BddKW — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 29, 2023

The Democrats support the illegal alien tsunami, because their political platforms couldn’t muster a single vote from a rational human being with an IQ in triple digits. They must import illegal votes to survive as a party. https://t.co/pIK6QquATI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 29, 2023

NYC has Fashion Shows normalizing Migrant Invasion pic.twitter.com/8Suv2gPFHM — Joni Job (@jj_talking) December 22, 2023

2 days ago, NY Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order to curb the flow of migrant buses from Texas. For the second night in a row, buses from Texas are defying his order. pic.twitter.com/ZhG09NzZFT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 29, 2023

MSNBC reporter: “I’ve never seen this number of migrants arriving.” That’s when you know it’s bad. pic.twitter.com/2dlSHh8PRd — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 29, 2023

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: One of my insiders recorded this footage of unmarked buses transporting migrants, the bus turned on river road headed towards the Hilton at the Chicago airport. • A whistleblower contacted me last night to reveal that the Hilton at the Chicago airport… pic.twitter.com/nPy25wmnEd — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 29, 2023

It’s the worldwide globalist communist movement:

Women activists NGOs welcome illegal immigrants with caresses while men give them latest generation smartphones. What problems do these NGOs activists have? pic.twitter.com/4MQBY07y7g — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 29, 2023

Related