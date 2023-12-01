George Santos Expelled!

The privileged vote to expel George Santos ended in an expulsion by an overwhelming majority of Republicans and Democrats.

Here’s the vote via Jake Sherman:

HOUSE HAS EXPELLED SANTOS 311-114-2 105 R YES VOTES — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 1, 2023

I don’t know how the readers feel. To me, it was stupid. It sets a dangerous precedent. Santos was not convicted of anything. He did not have due process, which Democrats hate anyway, and was convicted based on a report by Democrats and RINOs.

Why do this and then give Democrats another opportunity to vote for a Democrat? Republicans have such a small margin as it is. If only they’d be as enthusiastic about impeaching some of the criminals in the administration or closing our borders.

House will be back to 434 members – 221 Rs & 213 Ds — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) December 1, 2023

