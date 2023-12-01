George Santos Expelled!

By
M Dowling
-
2
31

The privileged vote to expel George Santos ended in an expulsion by an overwhelming majority of Republicans and Democrats.

Here’s the vote via Jake Sherman:

I don’t know how the readers feel. To me, it was stupid. It sets a dangerous precedent. Santos was not convicted of anything. He did not have due process, which Democrats hate anyway, and was convicted based on a report by Democrats and RINOs.

Why do this and then give Democrats another opportunity to vote for a Democrat? Republicans have such a small margin as it is. If only they’d be as enthusiastic about impeaching some of the criminals in the administration or closing our borders.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
19 minutes ago

‘Bout time!

Capt. Mack
Guest
Capt. Mack
20 minutes ago

Let’s see a list of the names that have taken away the will of the voters in Santos’ district. Seems to me that lawyers in Santos’ district have a case for taxation without representation…

