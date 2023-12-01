Prominent Attorney Nuked NY AGs Civil Case Against Trump

George Washington University law professor Dr. Jonathan Turley called the demands by New York Attorney General Letitia James “breathtaking” in the civil case against Donald Trump, his family, and his organization.

Larry Kudlow spoke with Professor Turley on Fox Business. Turley told the host that, despite Deutsche Bank supporting Donald Trump’s case, James wants to fine him hundreds of millions of dollars.

“You’ve got this New York law that allows James to proceed against Trump even though no one lost any money, even though banks didn’t complain, and on that basis, she’s asking for a nuclear option,” Turley told Kudlow. “She is basically trying to end the role of the corporation of New York, taking away certificates and imposing a quarter of a billion dollars in damages for money that was not lost.”

AG James uses financial reports submitted by the Trump real estate empire to Deutsche Bank before securing loan terms. Supreme Court 1st District Judge Arthur Engoron previously denied an attempt by President Trump to read disclaimers from those reports. They stated that analysts must reach their own conclusions about the value of the assets. They are exculpatory.

“So these guys get on the stand, and they said, look, you know, estimates differ. You don’t rely on those estimates,” Turley continued. “You rely on your own estimates, but they also said we made money here, and then we tried to get more loans with the Trumps. They described Trump as being a whale client, someone you really want, and the disconnect of that testimony with what James is seeking is really breathtaking.”

