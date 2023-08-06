George Soros Pours Thousands Into Stacey Abrams’ Consulting Firm

Twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has a new side job: consulting George Soros’s political efforts, reports Fox News.

According to Fox News, The Democracy PAC, which Soros solely funds and has used to inject vast amounts into the political arena, wired $30,000 to Sage Works LLC in May for strategic consulting services, according to his committee’s mid-year report.

Sage Works is an Atlanta-based company owned by Abrams, reports Fox. The former Democratic candidate reported on her financial disclosure form that she also acts as its chief executive officer. Georgia business records show she incorporated the company in September 2002 and has remained its registered agent.

Abrams joined the environmental advocacy group Rewiring America as general counsel following her second defeat last November. That group wants Americans to give up gas stoves, and everything that uses gas.

If Abrams runs again and wins, she’d destroy Georgia.

Abrams was backed in her gubernatorial bids by Marxist-Leninist, mega-wealthy Steve Phillips and his wife.

San Francisco attorney Steve Phillips is a mega-wealthy self-identified student of “Marx, Mao, and Lenin.” He directs huge resources into socialist and communist-led groups, to put far-left proteges into governor’s mansions.

Phillips and his Democracy Alliance partners have spent millions funding radical voter registration organizations and “get out the vote” efforts in states with large minority populations.

Many of these organizations are led by former members of the disgraced Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) or are supporters of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), a successor to the former League of Revolutionary Struggle.

Phillips and his wealthy leftist colleagues are also working closely with Our Revolution, the nationwide leftist alliance formed out of the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Our Revolution is completely dominated by the largest Marxist organization in the United States, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Our Revolution also has support from the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS), and FRSO. The three latter groups support the Chinese Communist Party, as do certain sectors of DSA.

