Trump’s Attorneys Must Answer the Court Order Before Monday

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump issued a court filing requesting a federal judge to grant the legal team a three-day extension to respond to a protective order filed by the Justice Department that would block the former president from sharing details of evidence from his Jan. 6 criminal case proceedings.

The request was filed Saturday afternoon shortly after Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Trump’s legal team must respond to the special counsel’s motion by Monday at 5 p.m.

That order came in response to a court filing by the Justice Department at about 10 p.m. on Friday. Smith used the President’s Truth Social post as an excuse.

Trump Truthed: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

He stated that the former president may improperly share details about his latest criminal proceedings.

The DOJ leaks continuously, but that’s okay. They don’t want any competition for their target – Donald Trump.

“Friday evening ultimatums, given by the government before even calling the defense counsel, are wholly unproductive and undermine the potential for a party-driven resolution,” the defense team wrote. “Requiring a Monday response to a Friday evening motion likewise forecloses the possibility of agreement and would encourage such improper tactics by the government in the future.”

If Trump’s team challenges the protective order, the former president’s lawyers must file a revised version of the order and hand it over to Chutkan ahead of the deadline.

Maybe I’m wrong, but the fact that she is taking this so seriously is a bad sign for how she’s going to rule. She is giving him little time to write the response, and it’s a weekend.

