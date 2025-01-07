George Soros Spent Billions to Create Our Fake Asylum-Seeker Nightmare

The Soros Open Borders Conspiracy That Was True

George Soros is reportedly in a memory rehab eating pablum. However, his son, Alex, and the rest of the family continue his legacy of globalism and open borders. He is the author of The Open Borders in the West. He has likely destroyed much of Europe and is well on the way to destroying the United States and Canada. Sorosistas believe no nation should have an identity or sovereignty, and they don’t care if you disagree.

George Soros spent billions to create the fake asylum-seeker nightmare that is destroying America and Europe pic.twitter.com/29IsdKKwrf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

In August 2016, hackers leaked thousands of pages of documents, dubbed the DC leaks. We posted this information in 2016 and 2017 but have since erased the data from 2011 to 2016. The leaks revealed the political agenda and the tactics of billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros’s Open Society Institute (OSI). It is now called Open Society Foundations (OSF).

FAIR published a brief synopsis of a few of the documents that detail Soros’s efforts to manipulate U.S. immigration policy and that of Europe and Israel.

…Then there are Soros’s actions on behalf of illegal immigration. From the US to Europe to Israel, Soros has implemented a worldwide push to use immigration to undermine the national identity and demographic composition of Western democracies. The leaked emails show that his groups have interfered in European elections to get politicians elected who support open border policies for immigrants from the Arab world and to financially and otherwise support journalists who report sympathetically on immigrants.

Soros’s groups are on the ground enabling illegal immigrants to enter the US and Europe. They have sought to influence US Supreme Court rulings on illegal immigration from Mexico. They have worked with Muslim and other groups to demonize Americans and Europeans who oppose open borders.

It’s Racist

In Israel as well, Soros opposes government efforts to end the flow of illegal immigration from Africa through the border with Egypt.

The notion at the heart of the push for the legalization of unfettered immigration is that states should not be able to protect their national identities.

If it is racist for Greeks to protect their national identity by seeking to block the entrance of millions of Syrians to their territory, then it is racist for Greece – or France, Germany, Hungary, Sweden the US or Poland – to exist…

The thrust of Soros’s efforts from Ferguson to Berlin to Jerusalem is to induce mayhem and chaos. Paralyzed by his supported groups, local authorities cannot secure their societies or even argue coherently that they deserve security…

In perhaps the biggest political scandal since WikiLeaks, a group of hackers has dumped hundreds of files exposing the influence of socialist billionaire George Soros on Western politics. The files show Soros has established a transnational network that pressures governments to adopt high immigration targets and porous border policies that could pose a challenge to legitimate state sovereignty. His Open Society Foundations target individuals who criticize Islamism and seek to influence the outcome of national elections by undermining Right-leaning politicians.

The Australian arm of the Soros network is GetUp!

If they took even a cursory look, though, they would see that Soros’s global reach and influence far outstrip those of the Koch brothers or other liberal bogeymen—and that underlying it all is a vision both dystopian and opportunistic. “The main obstacle to a stable and just world order,” Soros has declared, “is the United States.” Ergo, that constitutional republic must be weakened and its allies degraded. The Sorosian world order—one of open borders and global governance, antithetical to the ideals and experience of the West—could then assume command. …

“Soros’s Open Society Foundations was clearly devoted to the eradication of national sovereignty.”

A few cases in point: last August, DC Leaks, a group of adroit hackers, got into the Soros files and released them. Perhaps the most notorious of the disclosures concerned Soros’s Open Society Foundations, named in honor of Sir Karl Popper. Underneath its lofty rhetoric, the organization was clearly devoted to the eradication of national sovereignty. A key Open Society paper, hacked in its entirety, described the Syrian refugee crisis as an opportunity to “shape conversations about rethinking migrations governance.” Translation: use agitprop to flood Europe and the U.S. with evacuees (among them some probable terrorists); make the old borders and institutions irrelevant; and, in the process, create a world liberated from the restraints of constitutionalism, American exceptionalism, free-market capitalism, and other obsolete isms.”

Israel has long been a target of his, which is why he funds anti-Israel leftist groups. He funds BDS!

Destroying the Catholic Church

If you wonder about the Catholic Church supporting illegal immigration, look to the genius behind the movement.

In the United States, Soros bankrolls a broad range of political and cultural causes. One is to destabilize the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. In 2015, he dedicated $650,000 for the purpose of shaping Pope Francis’s U.S. visit, using left-leaning Catholic groups to promote gay marriage, abortion, and physician-assisted suicide.

Leading the effort was Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta, a self-professed Catholic. Bill Donohue, the outspoken president of the Catholic League, vainly called for Podesta’s dismissal. “He is fomenting revolution in the Catholic Church, creating mutiny, and is totally unethical,” Donohue said. “He is the front man for George Soros to create a host of phony anti-Catholic groups. These are not just bad comments, as some have suggested. These words are orchestrated, calculated, and designed to create fissures in the Catholic Church.” …

The violent, revolutionary communists of BLM

It’s not a black organization. It’s a Soros divination. He considers himself “some kind of god.”

Another Soros favorite is Black Lives Matter, the radical protest group dedicated to the proposition that police are inherently racist. Working the streets with incendiary rhetoric, at odds with the truth about black-on-black crime, BLM has helped foster “depolicing,” as Heather Mac Donald describes it, in high-crime urban areas.

In 2015, after days of rioting in Baltimore in response to the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, an Open Society Foundations memo excitedly commented that “recent events offer a unique opportunity to accelerate the dismantling of structural inequality generated and maintained by local law enforcement and to engage residents who have historically been disenfranchised in Baltimore City in shaping and monitoring reform.” Three straight acquittals of police officers involved in the matter left the prosecution’s case in shreds but made no difference to the Open Society Foundations. …

His Open Society Foundations has donated more than $33 million to BLM. His negative influence is everywhere, from the Democrat Party to some members of the Republican Party to the Ivy Halls to the ghettos.

