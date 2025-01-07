Make Greenland Great Again! Donald Trump’s Stunning Presser

By
M Dowling
-
1
38

Donald Trump wants to beat China in taking over Greenland. He said Russian and Chinese ships a re everywhere and he wants Greenland so he can protect the West.

He’s serious, and wants Denmark to relinquish their sketchy control. President-elect Trump said he is going to tariff Denmark at a very high level if they don’t cooperate.

About 56,000 people are living in Greenland. The Trumps say they are Maga.

The Stunning Presser

Don Jr. is in Greenland with Charlie Kirk.

The new statement from Denmark:

Dana is very startled, but Trump won’t invade Greenland.


