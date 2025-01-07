Make Greenland Great Again! Donald Trump’s Stunning Presser

Donald Trump wants to beat China in taking over Greenland. He said Russian and Chinese ships a re everywhere and he wants Greenland so he can protect the West.

He’s serious, and wants Denmark to relinquish their sketchy control. President-elect Trump said he is going to tariff Denmark at a very high level if they don’t cooperate.

About 56,000 people are living in Greenland. The Trumps say they are Maga.

The Stunning Presser

BREAKING: President Trump just announced that he will place massive tariffs on Denmark if they don’t immediately relinquish all control of Greenland. “We need Greenland for national security purposes.” LET THE 3D CHESS COMMENCE! pic.twitter.com/mZaqY3V2Y6 — George (@BehizyTweets) January 7, 2025

Reporter: Can you assure the world that as you try to get control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, that you won’t use military or economic coercion? Trump: “No.” pic.twitter.com/JlvCxi9jtQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2025

Don Jr. is in Greenland with Charlie Kirk.

Greenland has wanted independence for decades. They don’t want to be bought, or made a state. They might, however, like Trump better than Denmark and the EU. pic.twitter.com/8zwpXDm7u1 — Brother Eric (@01IOTA) January 5, 2025

Don Jr. shows off Greenland which is currently an autonomous territory of Denmark. The US acquiring Greenland would add an element of strategic security. Trump says ownership of Greenland “is an absolute necessity.”pic.twitter.com/z1OopEWlBc — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 7, 2025

We had an absolutely incredible experience today in Greenland. More to come, soon. pic.twitter.com/QlbHQ5KcwK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 7, 2025

BREAKING: President Trump just confirmed that Don Jr. and his representatives are in Greenland negotiating the purchase of the territory. “They [Greenland] and the Free World need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT… pic.twitter.com/zEr3bCmutW — George (@BehizyTweets) January 7, 2025

The new statement from Denmark:

JUST IN: The Prime Minister of Denmark has issued a new statement after Trump sends a delegation to Greenland amid wanting to bring it into the U.S. “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.” pic.twitter.com/qFRWQxDcag — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2025

Dana is very startled, but Trump won’t invade Greenland.

Dana Bash is left in shock after Trump’s news conference: “Some new information about what he intends to do, or at the very least is not ruling out… including a military invasion to conquer Greenland, the Panama Canal and perhaps the annexation of the country of Canada.” pic.twitter.com/nzDiAlMwog — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 7, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email