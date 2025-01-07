Meta Returns: Ditching Fact Checkers, Using Community Notes

Meta is ending its fact-checking program and lifting restrictions on speech to “restore free expression” across Facebook, Instagram, and Meta platforms, admitting its current content moderation practices have “gone too far.”

“We’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a video posted Tuesday morning. “More specifically, we’re going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with Community Notes similar to X, starting in the U.S.”

Meta’s chief global affairs officer, Joel Kaplan, was on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning for an exclusive interview to discuss the changes.

I don’t trust them since they gave up free speech fairly easily, but I’ll give them a shot.

