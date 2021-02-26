Georgia Governor plans to make the state a sanctuary for people of faith









Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia is getting behind the Faith Protection Act in response to the lockdowns that allowed some governors to shut down church services, even as department stores opened.

The act would keep the government from being able to shut down churches.

“I want Georgia to be known as a sanctuary state for people of faith,” Kemp declared. “I think we’ve seen around the country there have been a lot of people in power, especially governors around the country, that have denied people that right of religious freedom, if you will, to be able to worship.”

“That’s a fundamental right here in our country and in our state, and so this legislation will prevent me or any future governor from being able to shut down religious services,” Kemp added.

Watch:

