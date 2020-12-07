Georgia Governor welcomes Chinese Communist businesses

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Georgia Governor Kemp welcomed Chinese “investors” to Georgia, according to the video below. During the video, the “investors” explain how Georgia’s ports are the most important American ports to China.

“Atlanta’s investor market is very great and is cheaper than the rest of America.”

Yet, DNI Ratcliffe and well as Secretary Powell have warned us about the CCP.

Did Kemp miss Pompeo’s chilling warning about China?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.