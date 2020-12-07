Georgia Governor welcomes Chinese Communist businesses

Georgia Governor Kemp welcomed Chinese “investors” to Georgia, according to the video below. During the video, the “investors” explain how Georgia’s ports are the most important American ports to China.

“Atlanta’s investor market is very great and is cheaper than the rest of America.”

Yet, DNI Ratcliffe and well as Secretary Powell have warned us about the CCP.

DNI John Ratcliffe tells @CBS_Herridge every U.S. household loses up to $6,000 a year from China’s economic espionage @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/uA2nYWJzLI — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 4, 2020

Did Kemp miss Pompeo’s chilling warning about China?