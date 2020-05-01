Georgia is in play but President Trump’s poll numbers are back up

It was a downer today reading that the GOP internal polling showed Georgia was in play. But then we got some good news on President Trump.

GEORGIA IS IN PLAY

David Perdue, speaking to “Women for Trump” on a conference call on Monday:

“We have had our wake-up call in Georgia,” Perdue said, detailing the state’s recent electoral history of increasingly tight races. Perdue said he needs to win “twice the number of votes” than he did in his 2014 campaign to keep his seat due to the influx of new Democrats in Georgia. “The demographic moves against us. But we can still win this if we get out and make sure that all of our voters vote. That’s what this comes down to.”

Ginger Howard, a Georgia committeewoman for the Republican Party, responded that Perdue’s analysis was “very sobering.”

“It’s hard to hear,” she said on the call. “The truth hurts sometimes — and we need to know that because we’ve got to work doubly hard.”

The Georgia House GOP Caucus conducted an internal poll on everyone including Trump vs. Biden, approval ratings for Trump, Brian Kemp, Kelly Loeffler, and Perdue, and how Trump and Kemp are handling the COVID-19 crisis. Perdue is 6% up over his competitor but no one else is doing well. Kemp is underwater and so is Kelly Loeffler.

Georgian Erick Erickson gave a gloomy prediction:

Awful internal polling for the GOP in Georgia right now, particularly for Brian Kemp. It will rebound if reopening doesn’t flare up the virus, but if it doesn’t before November, the GOP could lose not just the statehouse, but its ability to redraw political lines. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 1, 2020

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S POLL NUMBERS ARE UP

Then we got some good news.

The Gallup poll has President Trump back up. This will make the media go wild.

President Trump’s job approval soared to 49 percent in a new Gallup poll released Thursday, making up a 6-point loss from a similar survey released just two weeks ago.

The new approval number is tied for Trump’s personal best in Gallup’s polling data. A survey conducted by Gallup in mid-March similarly found his approval ticking up to 49 percent before it took a 6-point dive in the first half of April.

He is above water. Only 47 percent of respondents said they disapprove of the job he’s doing in the White House.

Those numbers are amazing with the 24/7 negative media coverage and Democrats blaming him for the virus and all the deaths it’s caused.