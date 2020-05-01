Pelosi wants a trillion $$$ bailout for states, cities, local governments from federal taxpayers

From her spectacular mansion on the water, Nancy Pelosi has sent signals that she wants a $1 trillion bailout for the states, many of which are blue states that ran up obscene debt.

Should we say, let them eat cake or Jeni’s ice cream?

How did she come up with that number? She just took that number out of a hat.

Mitch McConnell said he would only consider funds to states if the bill included risk protections from lawsuits when businesses open back up. It isn’t likely Democrats would agree to that since some reports say a trillion dollars goes into their funds from trial lawyers each year.

U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

Somebody needs to put a cork in this. They won’t stop until they destroy us. According to Reuters:

Pelosi said money for state and local governments would be the core of the next legislative package Democrats draft to respond to the virus, although she also named other priorities, such as extending broadband access. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy also on Thursday endorsed talk of expanding broadband access. A bill has yet to emerge.

“I’ve talked about almost a trillion dollars right there,” Pelosi said of state and local government needs. “But we do have other issues that we want to deal with.”

“We’re not going to be able to cover all of it but to the extent that we can keep the states and localities sustainable, that’s our goal,” Pelosi said. Earlier, she had told CNN that the additional aid would be intended to help sustain states for up to four years.

This potential bailout means blue states won’t end the lockdowns quickly. They want to drag this out to get the funds.

President Trump has left the door open to funding states, cities, and local governments but doesn’t want to cover deficits run up by reckless spenders.

