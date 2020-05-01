Pelosi wants a trillion $$$ bailout for states, cities, local governments from federal taxpayers

From her spectacular mansion on the water, Nancy Pelosi has sent signals that she wants a $1 trillion bailout for the states, many of which are blue states that ran up obscene debt.
Should we say, let them eat cake or Jeni’s ice cream?
How did she come up with that number? She just took that number out of a hat.
Mitch McConnell said he would only consider funds to states if the bill included risk protections from lawsuits when businesses open back up. It isn’t likely Democrats would agree to that since some reports say a trillion dollars goes into their funds from trial lawyers each year.
U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
Somebody needs to put a cork in this. They won’t stop until they destroy us. According to Reuters:
Pelosi said money for state and local governments would be the core of the next legislative package Democrats draft to respond to the virus, although she also named other priorities, such as extending broadband access. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy also on Thursday endorsed talk of expanding broadband access. A bill has yet to emerge.
“I’ve talked about almost a trillion dollars right there,” Pelosi said of state and local government needs. “But we do have other issues that we want to deal with.”
“We’re not going to be able to cover all of it but to the extent that we can keep the states and localities sustainable, that’s our goal,” Pelosi said. Earlier, she had told CNN that the additional aid would be intended to help sustain states for up to four years.
This potential bailout means blue states won’t end the lockdowns quickly. They want to drag this out to get the funds.
President Trump has left the door open to funding states, cities, and local governments but doesn’t want to cover deficits run up by reckless spenders.
U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi https://t.co/QiTuMqxjYj pic.twitter.com/PC7gP9SXz2
— Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2020
Pelosi has gained control of the Senate using this virus as a wedge to form the foundation for Socialism blocking the economy from opening up in her favored Blue States.
Let the states go eat cake. What do they expect when they run people Out of their states.
I’m starting to believe these governors who have went to the White House praising Trump have done so expecting bailouts in the future. There are too many reports suggesting Trump is amenable to someone stroking his ego that governors are taking that as a guideline. The situation for them was bad before this, and now with drastic reductions in revenue, they are scrambling for a way out of the mess they created.
If the Administration decides to “negotiate” such a bailout it should be done with such restrictive strings that it leaves the governors no choice but to change their methods in governing. That’s doubtful though. And who knows how the courts would react to That.
are any of these trillions going to affect the pelosi family other than fattening their bank accounts? How much is enough, Nancy?
your out of your fucking 1/2 of brain mind Nancy
Chip in some cash San Fran Nan. I wonder where she ranks on the wealthiest “public servants” list.
Hmm…so hmm.
The comrades would love some of that ice cream Cruella. Maybe some Weimar Wheelbarrow flavor complete with green dollar sign mint chips. I’ll have to pass but to each his own.