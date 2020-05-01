AG Barr tells Americans it’s time to roll back virus restrictions as Cali revolts

By
M. Dowling
-
0

During a nationwide ‘ask the AG’ Q&A, Bill Barr said Friday, that “it’s time to start rolling back Coronavirus restrictions imposed by state and local governments.”

“It’s time to start rolling back some of these restrictions in an orderly and sensible way and the president has provided his ‘Opening the United States Again’ plan that provides a sensible approach to doing that — framework for to do that,” Barr said. “

We are on the lookout for restrictions that are too widespread, too generalized, and unduly discriminatory toward liberties such as religious liberties or speech.”

He won’t have to look out too far. He can start with Michigan, California, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Illinois, Kentucky, and more.

PROTESTS BEGIN NATIONWIDE

Protesters are showing up in LA, Huntington Beach, Sacramento, San Francisco, and other cities:

There are protests nationwide.

Watch this, the Maine governor is completely out of control:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply