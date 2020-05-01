AG Barr tells Americans it’s time to roll back virus restrictions as Cali revolts

During a nationwide ‘ask the AG’ Q&A, Bill Barr said Friday, that “it’s time to start rolling back Coronavirus restrictions imposed by state and local governments.”

“It’s time to start rolling back some of these restrictions in an orderly and sensible way and the president has provided his ‘Opening the United States Again’ plan that provides a sensible approach to doing that — framework for to do that,” Barr said. “

We are on the lookout for restrictions that are too widespread, too generalized, and unduly discriminatory toward liberties such as religious liberties or speech.”

Q: #AskAGBarr How do you plan to ensure that the Constitutional Rights of Citizens that are currently being impeded by state and city elected officials in regards to personal liberty, religion, and speech during the lockdown orders of the COVID-19 Pandem…

– @CatherineDarsey A: pic.twitter.com/yZzJ56NRM1 — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) May 1, 2020

He won’t have to look out too far. He can start with Michigan, California, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Illinois, Kentucky, and more.

PROTESTS BEGIN NATIONWIDE

Protesters are showing up in LA, Huntington Beach, Sacramento, San Francisco, and other cities:

At the same time as the protest in Huntington Beach, there is another protest happening on the steps of LA city hall. Hundreds at both protests demanding California be re opened. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/QXa0qG7Kiv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 1, 2020

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has been brought in to supplement Huntington Beach PD at the reopen California protest. Deputies on horseback are blocking protesters from running into the intersection. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/zNxGmyQqUj — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 1, 2020

Protest growing in size. Already much bigger than the one a couple of weeks ago. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/OhdUEwbz49 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 1, 2020

#California come join the protest against the tyrannical lockdown orders!!! -May 1st -Noon –#SanFrancisco City Hall -Be therepic.twitter.com/w77vCjPq6h — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 25, 2020

Unrest is now spreading in liberal-leaning California as MASSIVE crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Gov. @GavinNewsom‘s executive order shutting down beaches:pic.twitter.com/n2LOYigM7v — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 1, 2020

There are protests nationwide.

Watch this, the Maine governor is completely out of control: