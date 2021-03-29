Georgia law doesn’t starve voters and guess who labeled it Jim Crow









The BlueAnon media and politicians are dishonestly portraying the Georgia Election Integrity Act. One of the more concerning issues is the power behind the opposition is Stacey Abrams.

FIRST, ONE OF THE MOST IDIOTIC LIES

One of the lies the Left BlueAnons put out in the zone is that people waiting in line are not allowed to eat or drink anything.

The claim is that people would no longer be able to provide food and water to voters standing in long lines in Georgia. It’s not true. In fact, food trucks are allowed at polling locations.

Erickson examines the lie on substack which you can read on this link.

Basically, as Erickson explains, the law closes a loophole to keep people from electioneering with food and water.

The “local Democrats in charge of polling locations have allowed Democrat activists to pass out food and water while urging votes for Democrats. The Democrats have claimed this is not electioneering but taking care of those in long lines,” he wrote.

He continued, “In 2018, left-wing activists in Planned Parenthood t-shirts passed out water and iTunes gift cards in the sixth congressional district. Last year, left-wing activists passed out water with left-wing group logos affixed to it. It was electioneering that local officials denied was electioneering.”

THE JIM CROW DESIGNATION CAME FROM ABRAMS

The one thing that was also interesting was this comment Erickson made: On March 10, 2021, Stacey Abram’s Fair Fight Georgia registered the domain for Jim Crow 2. Thereafter, from the President of the United States on down, the left has referred to Georgia’s new election law as “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Abrams’ voting organization is under investigation. The operation is quite shady and she herself has said she wants illegal aliens to vote in U.S. elections.

This Jim Crow label is catching on and it’s 100% dishonest.

Jim Crow laws were Democrat, and there is nothing Jim Crow in the Georgia bill. The Election Integrity Act is very reasonable. The law calls for non-stop counting of ballots once the polls close, and IDs for absentee ballots which ends ballot harvesting.

There is nothing that keeps minorities or anyone from voting — nothing.

BlueAnon Abrams, who still thinks she’s the governor of Georgia, is directing the media and they are jumping to her command. That should alarm people. She’s powerful.

