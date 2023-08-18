Georgia Lawmaker Calls for Emergency Meeting to Impeach Fani Willis

A Republican with courage, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore called for an emergency special session to review a proposal to impeach District Attorney Fani Willis. He accuses her of abusing her position to pursue a fraudulent indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore, representing District 53, said on Thursday that “an emergency exists” requiring state lawmakers to meet.

“We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis,” Moore stated on X.

“I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors weaponize their elected offices to politically target their opponents,” Moore said.

“The politically-motivated weaponization of our justice system at the expense of taxpayers will not be tolerated. I am demanding that we defund her office until we find out what the hell is going on. We cannot stand idly by as corrupt prosecutors choose to target their political opposition.”

Nothing will happen, but it’s nice to see a Republican react. Regardless of what people think of Donald Trump, they should be deeply disturbed by this unAmerican witch hunt.

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

