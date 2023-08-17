This Charge Against Trump Is All In the Details

One of the 90 charges against Donald Trump is his alleged effort to delay and disrupt a joint session of Congress, but it’s all in the details. They added some interesting wording to the charge. The complaint claims that when Mike Pence refused, Donald Trump allegedly told Pence that he “would go down as a wimp” and that Pence was “not protecting the United States.”

“This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy,” the charge reads.

The way I read the charge is that Donald Trump insulted Pence because he believed he was “not protecting the United States,” which is a crime? [sarcasm]

What if Pence is a wimp?

What say you?

FACT CHECK: The criminal activity being charged here is “solicited him to disrupt and delay the joint session of Congress.” The retaliation via attacking his character is context that shows a pattern of abuse following refusals to break the law. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) August 15, 2023

