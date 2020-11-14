Georgia recount Is a sham, & Twitter claims election is called

President Trump has legitimate concerns about the ballot recount in Georgia, but Twitter is censoring his comments.

Twitter has a new label for President Trump’s tweets, “Official sources have called this election differently.” In fact, no official source has called the election unless people think the media now decides elections in the United States. Perhaps they mean state officials, but that has not happened yet.

The Electoral College makes that decision.

President Trump explained that 700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed by GOP observers in Philadelphia, and one of the remaining 28 legal cases by the Trump campaign considers this issue.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the law shortly before the election, extending the deadline and basically ignoring signatures and timestamps on ballots.

Judges aren’t supposed to overturn laws.

Trump Tweets

700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

The Georgia secretary of state won’t allow signature vetting. Anyone can sign these ballots.

Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

THE STORY

Georgia is currently undergoing a recount. However, there is no vetting of the ballots. That was the most important issue. Also, the deadline for certification is tomorrow at 5 pm.

They won’t look at mismatched signatures or verify the chain of custody of the ballots. It’s nothing but a superficial recount with an absurd time crunch. The state has to certify the results before all the votes are counted. The rules also do not allow for adequate observers. The Georgia GOP pleaded with the secretary of state to reconsider all of these concerns. It likely won’t happen.

It is important for this to happen since it seems obvious that the counters were so inundated with absentee ballots that they didn’t reject any or hardly any. They just passed them through. The number of ballots amounted to six times what they were in the past, but the rejection rate was 0.24% of what they rejected in the past. That is an anomaly pointing to a lax vetting process.

Also, the total void of scrutiny of mailed ballots isn’t confined to PA. A similar scenario unfolded in Georgia, where the mail-in volume exploded — but a scant 0.24% were rejected, just 1/12th the state’s 2016 rate. https://t.co/wtkSiaRBqU — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 14, 2020

The Secretary of State Raffsenberger is a RINO, at best. Republicans like him are selling us out.

The GOP Letter

Anyone who is not a cheat will be concerned by this.https://t.co/B2qDWaTiIS pic.twitter.com/lyJDtbmLBP — CiceroConsultancy (@CiceroConsulta1) November 13, 2020

No Vetting

Why have Georgia counties been told to certify results by 5pm tomorrow (before the recount is finished)? Why isn’t signature review part of the process? If the SOS’s stated goal is to “build public confidence,” these issues need to be addressed. https://t.co/FymosDWPFO — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 13, 2020