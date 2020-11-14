Strip joints must open in Cali, but churches are still shuttered

A California judge ordered San Diego to reopen strip clubs even as local officials crack down on churches.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil ordered the state to end any actions that prevent the clubs from “being allowed to provide live adult entertainment.”

Churches, gyms, and schools are all closing their indoor services as the county attempts to combat the virus’s spread. The lockdown requires nonessential businesses such as churches, restaurants, and gyms to move to outdoor-only services while permitting businesses such as salons and barbershops to remain open.

But godless Cali can now have strip joints opened, but not churches.

This decision came about after two strip joint owners sued on the same basis as churches — the 1st Amendment.

Paul Jonna, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, responded, saying, “If you’re going to accept that argument that dancing nude is protected speech that’s so significant that it overcomes the government’s interest in regulating its citizens with COVID-19 orders, then obviously the divine worship of God, which is expressly mentioned in the First Amendment, should be held to a higher standard,” Jonna said.

In California, churches have been locked in legal struggles with state authorities for months as churches of different denominations take legal action to try to end the indefinite limitations on indoor services. Jonna said that the San Diego decision highlights “the absurdity” and double standards that have defined the state’s approach to lockdowns.

Newsom and his administration are tyrants.