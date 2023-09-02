Georgia Will Live-Stream Trump’s Trial

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said at a hearing on allowing cameras in the courtroom that the proceedings in the case will also be live-streamed on the court’s YouTube channel.

Cameras are permitted in Georgia court proceedings with a judge’s approval.

It’s going to be a complete circus.

For example, the Sept. 6 arraignment of defendants in the Georgia case will be televised. However, Trump and several other defendants have decided to waive their appearances for arraignment and have entered pleas of not guilty.

Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday in the Georgia criminal case to racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with the effort to overturn the 2020 election. He also told the court that he would not appear in person for the scheduled arraignment next week.

A trial date hasn’t been scheduled yet. Trump and his legal team have pushed back against the dates proposed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She originally proposed March 4, but the federal election interference case trial has since been set to start that day in Washington.

Fani Willis is trying to make a name for herself.

