Nejourde Meacham, 22, Died After J6 Charges of Parading Around the Capitol

Nejourde Thomas ‘Jourd’ Meacham, 22 years of age, has died, allegedly by his own hand. Julie Kelly said she received the information from a “very reliable source.” He was arrested last month with his uncle for entering the Capitol on January 6.

Nejourde Meacham, a 19-year-old Utah resident at the time he traveled to Washington D.C. for former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally on January 5 with his 29-year-old uncle Odin. They became separated for about an hour. That appears to be when he entered the Capitol.

The agent in his case said he claimed he was not inside the building, but they have several photos of him walking around, doing nothing violent. At one point, he waved a Trump flag out a broken window.

THEY SOUGHT AN ABATEMENT?

According to Western Journal, prosecutors allegedly sought to have the case abated, a common-law doctrine that essentially dismisses the case as if the defendant have never been indicted to begin with.

I couldn’t find any confirmation of this.

If accurate, they would only do this if they case was seriously flawed. We will never know how it would have turned out.

Four Petty Misdemeanors

Meacham had been charged only with four misdemeanors and might well have pleaded down to probation under normal circumstances, but Democrats and the D.C. judges are out for blood.

The agent who interviewed Nejourde said Nejourde claimed he went to the Capitol building but did not go inside. He said he was swept up in the crowd at one point and was separated from his uncle for about an hour.

However, the FBI said they placed him inside the building based on cellphone location data and security camera footage. They can’t find the “bomber,” but they spent two years tracking this young man down to ruin his life for doing nothing much.

The DOJ can’t find any charges to file against riot instigator Ray Epps.

According to the investigation, Nejourde was seen entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors at 2:22 p.m. — “approximately nine minutes after the initial breach.”

He was then seen being escorted out by a security guard with a group of others.

Nejourde Meacham was officially charged on July 14 with the following offenses:

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Disrupting a session of Congress [perish the thought]

He wandered around inside the building, waved a Trump flag out a window, and was then peacefully escorted out by officers. Basically, he trespassed.

The FBI agent’s statement of facts is hyperbolic:

“Based on the foregoing, I submit there is probable cause to believe that NEJOURDE MEACHAM violated 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.

For purposes of Section 1752 of Title 18, a “restricted building” includes a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service, including the Vice President, is or will be temporarily visiting; or any building or grounds so restricted in conjunction with an event designated as a special event of national significance.

I submit there is also probable cause to believe that NEJOURDE MEACHAM violated 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D & G), which makes it a crime to willfully and knowingly: (D) utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; and (G) parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.”

Nejourde Meacham is not the first January 6 defendant to die by suicide after being charged by the Biden DOJ.

In 2022, Pennsylvania native Matthew Perna hanged himself after federal prosecutors planned to hit him with terrorism charges due to his brief appearance at the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Georgia and Mark Angst allegedly killed themselves before sentencing.

Nejourde Meacham was arrested less than a month ago, and faced the four basic misdemeanors that often result in plea deals and probationary sentences. pic.twitter.com/gEz2yDfiki — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 1, 2023

Julie Kelly has reported that another January 6th defendant has killed himself. Julie reports this is the 4th KNOWN. But we know of at least 2 more that haven’t officially been categorized as a J6 suicide. Please let me be crystal clear: The left will twist this and say “He… https://t.co/msruQ7wDdD — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 1, 2023

Leftists on social media are saying terrible things, so, yes, Brandon Straka is right. One of the comments the leftists are making is that 14 people from Utah were charged and they then start demonizing people from Utah [since they are generally conservative.]

