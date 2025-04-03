Geraldo Applauds President Trump’s Tariffs

Surprisingly, Geraldo Rivera applauds the President for the tariffs if his information is correct. “We are being ripped off,” Geraldo said.

Geraldo applauds the president for calling for reciprocal tariffs, the key word being reciprocal. He is only charging Europe, for example, only half of what they pay.

If he can bring manufacturing back and maintain relationships with our allies, and the numbers are real, this will be good.

Watch this next short clip. Geraldo was in Japan and didn’t see one American car. We all know Japanese cars are everywhere in the United States.

“If they are screwing us, we have to tax them,” he said.

