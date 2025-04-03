Geraldo Applauds President Trump’s Tariffs

Surprisingly, Geraldo Rivera applauds the President for the tariffs if his information is correct. “We are being ripped off,” Geraldo said.
Geraldo applauds the president for calling for reciprocal tariffs, the key word being reciprocal. He is only charging Europe, for example, only half of what they pay.
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
If he can bring manufacturing back and maintain relationships with our allies, and the numbers are real, this will be good.
Watch this next short clip. Geraldo was in Japan and didn’t see one American car. We all know Japanese cars are everywhere in the United States.
“If they are screwing us, we have to tax them,” he said.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Geraldo Rivera: “The family did visit Japan… we did not see a single American car on the road in Tokyo — not a Caddy, not a Buick, not a Ford, not a Chevy… I have an innate sense that there’s something unfair going on… if they are screwing us, we got to tax them.” pic.twitter.com/awkaHEQaVS
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter