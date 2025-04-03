The “Very Corrupt Agency” Spreading Marxism, Anti-Americanism

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Kari Lake called the Global Media agency she oversees “very corrupt.”

“It’s a very corrupt agency. I’ve learned since I’ve been here that we’ve got national security issues. You know, you can look at the product that’s been going out, and you’ll hear a lot of complaints.

“Some people have said, look, I’ve seen Marxist programming going out; I’ve seen anti-American programming going out; I’ve seen program programming that supports our adversaries.

“Why is the American taxpayer paying for that? We haven’t even gotten into the editorial part of what’s happening. We’re right now looking at how this agency is being run, and I can tell you, I’ve been shocked and horrified by the mismanagement and the misspending of taxpayer dollars.”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments