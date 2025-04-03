Senate Republicans Want to Control Trump & His Tariffs

As Article III judges launch a coup d’état of the administration, Republicans are concerned that no one controls Trump’s tariffs.

Four Republicans broke with President Trump on tariffs on Canada, and now they are looking for ways to rein him in.

According to the anti-GOP NBC “News,” Democrats in the House are exploring ways to force a vote to revoke Canadian tariffs, putting out feelers to attract support from Republicans. They need more than four votes to circumvent the presidential veto.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a fake Trump ally third in line to the presidency, introduced a bill with Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., on Thursday that would reassert Congress’s authority and restrict the president’s power to levy tariffs.

The legislation, called the Trade Review Act of 2025, would require the president to notify Congress of new tariffs within 48 hours of imposition while providing his reasons and an analysis of the impacts on American consumers and businesses. Then Congress would have 60 days to approve it. If it does not, the tariffs would expire after that period.

Sen. Thom Tillis is also on board.

The Cantwell-Grassley bill came one day after the Senate voted 51-48 to revoke Trump’s tariffs on Canadian products. Joining all 47 Democrats to pass it were GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Sen. Tim Kaine claims that President Trump inherited the strongest economy in the world. After four years of Biden, his $7 trillion of debt, his bills that go on for years, high inflation, and ever-growing taxation were destroying the economy. It is simply not true.

“There is going to be massive economic heartbreak in this country” if Congress fails to undo to the tariffs, Kaine warned. “Donald Trump started in office with the strongest economy in the world. He has, in two months, with the chainsaw and the tariffs, turned it into one with flashing red lights and question marks. We’ve got to use the tools at our disposal to get him to do a U-turn.”

Trump singled out the four Senate Republicans by name on Truth Social Wednesday and urged them to reject the Canada resolution. He has argued that those specific tariffs are needed because Canada is not doing enough to halt fentanyl and other illegal drugs from coming across the northern border.

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change,” Trump wrote.

“The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it, and I, as your President, will never sign it,” he continued.

That last statement is true. Democrats admitted it. They are whittling away the slim majorities. They have one in the House, Don Bacon of Nebraska.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email