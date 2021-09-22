Geraldo condemns Border Patrol & spreads lies about them on air

















At a briefing with TX Governor Greg Abbott, the Border Patrol union informed him that illegal aliens on a transport bus being driven from Del Rio to the RGV overtook the staff and fled from the bus. The bus was operated by a DHS contractor and had no law enforcement on it. Governor Abbott wants them found and arrested. The US is like a third-world country. It’s a free-for-all.

Geraldo made a fool of himself today on The Five, calling for punishment of the BORDER PATROL AGENTS who work under abysmal conditions, not allowed to do their jobs.

Geraldo makes the show unwatchable with his screaming and illogical comments.

He also repeated the lie that Border Patrol agents were whipping horses. This fool has to know he’s lying.

Watch:

IT’S A FULLY-DEBUNKED STORY

No illegal aliens were whipped. This is in direct contradiction to the deceiving photos and media reports. The border patrol uses the horses to keep the mobs under control. They rein the horses to maneuver them and keep illegal aliens, who could be criminals, from getting too close to the horses. They could get hurt.

The uninformed reporters and politicians are making fools of themselves calling for an investigation. In addition to Geraldo and most reporters, that includes Kamala Harris and DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Watch:

.@BillFOXLA Melugin with another fact-check: “So the narrative out there right now is that these horse-backed agents were whipping migrants & that is just blatantly false. First off, these agents don’t have whips…[T]hey have what are called split reins…to control the horse.” pic.twitter.com/xGvnxStx57 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 21, 2021

Someone needs to show Geraldo this training video for reining horses:

