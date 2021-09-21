This is why Roe vs. Wade needs to be put in check

















We posted earlier about the Mississippi abortion case that will be heard by the Supreme Court. The case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, will be heard on Dec. 1. Mississippi passed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in December as part of its upcoming term.

The Left is going bonkers. They want to end the life of unborn babies to the moment of birth for any reason. If you ever want to know who the bad guys are, go no further than the Democrat Party and Planned Parenthood.

If you doubt that the USA is extreme, look at the restrictions and non-restrictions in other countries.

The US has the same policies as China and North Korea, who couldn’t care less about life, and only four other nations.

The only countries in the world that allow abortions at any time for any reason are the US, China, North Korea, Vietnam, Canada, Netherlands.

The US kills about 1,000,000 unborn babies each year.

These are the limits for ten other countries from today’s O’Reilly podcast. Don’t doubt that we are extreme.

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

