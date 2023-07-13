Geraldo Goes on The View to Smear Former Co-Host & Tucker

Geraldo Rivera appeared on “The View” to discuss his abrupt exit from Fox News and a toxic relationship with an unnamed male co-host. He also smeared Tucker Carlson to the glee of the wicked ladies of The View.

THE TOXIC RELATIONSHIP

“I was fired from “The Five,” he said. “I had a very toxic relationship with another of the cast members, so I got a call from two of the female executives, and they said, ‘you’re off ‘The Five.’

“But there are plenty of other things you can do; I had a year-and-a-half on my contract. And I said, ‘Well, stop it. If you fired me from the number one show, then I’m going to quit.’ And that’s basically what happened.”

“But in the interim, in the days that led up to my last day of work, they were so kind to me.”

“They were really so nice and remembering all the things we did together in the 20-odd years.”

“I thought it was very unfair that I was not judged objectively in our disputes, but rather he was favored, and I was the one; I was this suspended three times, my appearances, I had two- three appearances scheduled weekly, then biweekly, then monthly then they kind of disappeared.

“They were canceled on the last day right before I was supposed to go on.

“So I was really ticked off.”

Most think he was referring to Greg Gutfeld since the two had a contentious relationship on air, but Jesse Watters didn’t like him either.

It’s likely his ratings were poor.

TUCKER TRASHING

Geraldo had unkind words for Tucker too.

“I think that he is an excellent writer. I think that he was very charismatic in his presentation.”

“He was number one for a reason; it was a pretty good show.”

“Then he drifted into this murky area where a swampy area where, you know, these conspiracy theories, and it does not just generate a whole bunch of different mucky kind of conspiracies.”

“Fox is a tremendous platform. And once you lose that platform, you’re kind of screaming in the wilderness and competing with a lot of other people who have podcasts and so forth.”

“So, will he be the same character?

“I don’t know,” he said.

“I don’t like to be unkind, but what he did, just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6th,” he said.

GERALDO: “I will NEVER forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6th…” pic.twitter.com/KN4KIQINmX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2023

Geraldo is referring to the J6 documentary Tucker produced to give the protesters a voice.

I guess showing another side is outside his realm of acceptability. Why not view it and debate it if your case is superior? Censoring that view isn’t the answer.

Geraldo is also going to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t win re-election. Geraldo must have a following no one is aware of.

“I am vowed to dedicate whatever energy I have left in the profession to ensure that [Trump] is not reelected president ever,” Rivera said.

In the Greenroom for #TheView very exciting pic.twitter.com/qrNIGhV6Mx — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 13, 2023

