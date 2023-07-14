Danger Sign: Biden Orders 3,000 Reserve Troops to Europe

The mentally unfit President of the United States has ordered the Selected Reserve and certain members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty.

This is shortly after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg ordered 300,000 NATO troops to be combat-ready.

Biden authorized the Pentagon to tap up to 3,000 reservists for deployment to Europe to augment U.S. troops there in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Biden’s order authorizes the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security to send active duty units and individual members who are assigned to a unit of the Selected Reserve or any member of the Individual Ready Reserve.

Units deployed are not to exceed more than 3,000 total members at one time, of whom not more than 450 may be members of the Individual Ready Reserve, the order said.

Biden disagreed with Ukraine joining NATO at this time but has done everything short of it. For all intents and purposes, Ukraine is in NATO.

Does anyone get the feeling that Biden’s moving us into World War III incrementally?

Nothing is cautious about what this wrong-headed Joe Biden is doing. Yet, The Washington Post is lying to its readers to convince them his several years of escalation is “cautious.”

“Although Washington has given Kyiv billions of dollars worth of military aid and other support since the war began early last year, President Biden has favored a cautious approach, fearful that doing too much too quickly could risk escalating the crisis and drawing NATO into direct conflict with Russia. Biden attended the Vilnius summit with his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who has traveled on to Jakarta, Indonesia, for a meeting of foreign ministers from Southeast Asia.”

The entire article was to convince people that Biden is measured and didn’t cave to Zelensky while caving to Zelensky.

When will our leaders care about Americans?

Why are our leaders trying to police the rest of the world when violence is overwhelming the streets of our own capitol? Nasrat Yar survived 20 years of being targeted by the Taliban but couldn’t survive the streets of DC. His death is a tragic consequence of our leaders trying… pic.twitter.com/1rH3Vo0TVa — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 8, 2023

Related