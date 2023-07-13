Black Americans Agree with the Affirmative Action Ruling

According to polls, most Black and Hispanic Americans agree with the Affirmative Action ruling. The only people upset are some black leaders and white leftist manipulators.

Overall, 59% approve and 27% disapprove. For fifty years, Americans have disliked Affirmative Action, but the elites kept it going.

Blacks and Hispanics can compete with any race on equal terms. They don’t need the elite’s so-called helping hands. And they are capable of getting photo IDs too!

Do you approve or disapprove of Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action? White: 65% approve, 23% disapprove

Hispanics: 45%-30%

Blacks: 43%-36% Both sexes, all races, every age group, every level of income. All reject race-based governance. https://t.co/a74PiCnGBh pic.twitter.com/VF2qDVBZ0p — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 9, 2023

Americans do not like identity politics, but elites keep it going. You won’t find the majority of Americans agreeing on much, but they agree on this. Republicans should run on these issues, and on other issues Americans care about.

DEI is destructive.

“I’m opposed to the way in which diversity, equity, and inclusion have been used to create a systemically racist country.”@AlanDersh, professor emeritus @Harvard_Law, shares his take on identity politics and civil liberties. https://t.co/W64L464GDR pic.twitter.com/FXhz2tcTYD — American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸 with @JanJekielek (@AmThoughtLeader) July 13, 2023

DEI Is Infiltrating Every Sector of Society

It’s infiltrated schools, business, entertainment, media, and most recently, the military.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth plans to restructure the Army in accordance with DEI principles. For starters, she wants to ban second-generation recruits and go with people without ties to the military.

She wants girls, drag queens, and gender-confused soldiers.

I fear for the military.

