Geraldo screams at ‘punk’ Dan who fires back at ‘an out of control lunatic!’

Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets to Israel and they use their own people as human shields. Since Israelis are more effective at defending themselves than Hamas is at attacking Israel, Geraldo wants Israel to stop fighting NOW!
Terror supporter Geraldo needs to go to CNN unless Fox is trying to go for the Hamas audience to get their ratings up.
This was the most dramatic scene:
Geraldo: “Stop attacking me, punk! Address the issue! Do you have the guts to address the issue?” At around 1:45, Geraldo balled up a piece of paper and lobbed it toward the camera while ranting, “I’m sick of you! You’re a punk!” Geraldo then showed Bongino the back of his head before Hannity stepped in and ended the conversation.
Bongino, at one point, laughed and called him an “out of control lunatic.”
Watch Hamas supporter Gerald call Bongino a “punk.”
WOW – this @dbongino and Geraldo interview on Hannity was WILD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WlboBMkXzi
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2021
Geraldo was raised Jewish!!! He pretends he identifies more with his Hispanic father’s culture but he was raised Jewish. He’s as much of a fraud as the contents of Al Capone’s safe.
20 times as many Palestinians are being killed than Israelis-including children. The fact the US is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using to kill Palestinian civilians-without even demanding a ceasefire-makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 19, 2021
The world wrestling federation is more entertaining than Faux news.
This escalation is because the corrupt Biden is in the oval office. Faux worked hard to put him there. Faux has no credibility.
I know you are but what am I? (Pee Wee Herman)
Clown World is wildly entertaining!
Until a city vanishes under a mushroom cloud or the PLA is marching down the street.
All Geraldo could say was, “the children, the children”. Not once here or the other video could Geraldo give a rational coherent response to valid questions. We may learn all the deaths of children were the direct result of Hamas rockets. We learned the one family with many children died as a result of Hamas’ poor rocket technology.
Geraldo “claims” to be a “Zionist”. I doubt he even realizes what that means. Otherwise he wouldn’t be supporting a terrorist regime. In what other conflict is a call for “ceasefire” (effectively meaning no end to conflict) the normal. What should be under consideration is Hamas surrendering, not a ceasefire – to fight another day.
According to reports Netanyahu is blowing it again. Reports are a ceasefire is set for Friday before Shabbat. Seventy-two percent disagree with that. The twenty-four percent are probably Arabs. This is one reason Netanyahu has found it difficult to form a coalition so often. He’s more interested in what the “world” thinks of him, rather than the Israeli right.
Come on man! You got to warn people before you put stuff like that up. I’ve got to go put pepper spray in my eyes now after seeing Geraldo naked.
Jets traveling 500 MPH just cannot target a discreet target.
Netanyahu should be as bold as Sharon was when he staged a Tank on the doorsteps of Arafat. Arafat was willing to do Anything for peace,,, Until the Western world intervened and Israel relented.
Is there anyone More worthless than this person, except maybe Biden.
Do any of these idiots have the slightest knowledge of what the word “peace” means to Arabs, Peace- absence of War. Now ask any Western person how They define peace.
The sounds of the drones have never ceased over Gaza since the beginning.
What hasn’t been said anywhere I’ve seen is Hamas was enraged that Abbas decided to halt the election because he was well aware Hamas would gain considerable Power in Judea and Samaria.
Geraldo Rivera, the mentor of Anthony Weiner…
Geraldo is failing in his attempts to best Dan. He will never succeed.